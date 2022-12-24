Thai Met Dept forecasts chilly days in North, choppy seas in South

Apart from lower temperatures, the westerly wind will also hit the North and bring light rain to some areas.

Meanwhile, the Northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is also strengthening, creating 2- to 3-metre-high waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand that become even higher in thundershowers.

Very high waves can also be expected in the upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the moderate high-pressure system covering the upper Northeast and South China Sea will weaken, and though it should get warmer in the upper parts of the country, the weather will still be cool with light fog.