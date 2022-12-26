AOT expects 2 million passengers at six airports during the year-end holidays

During the New Year holiday period, the AOT would strictly adhere to its Covid-19 universal preventive measures despite the expected increase of passengers, the president said.

He said the AOT has also developed new technologies to make it more convenient for passengers to use the six airports under the “new normal” practice.

One of such technologies is the Sawasdee by AOT app that will allow passengers to check flight data and status of their flights in real time. The app will also alert them when the deadline for checking in is coming up.

Passengers can use the app to check the status of their luggage or book taxis or parking space at the airports. The apps can also be used to locate available buses or trains linked to the airports or file any complaints.

A new function, called Queue Times, will assist passengers to plan their travel, the AOT president added.

He said check-in counters at the six airports are expected to be crowded so passengers are advised to use automatic check-in kiosks that have been installed at different spots in passenger terminals.

Moreover, during the long New Year holidays, the AOT would allow passengers to park their vehicles at the airports free of charge.

Passengers can park their vehicles at the Parking Zone C of Suvarnabhumi Airport from 12.01am on December 29 to midnight of January 3 and the airport will provide shuttle buses to pick them up at 15-minute intervals around the clock.

Passengers using the Phuket airport can also park at the X-Terminal Building’s carpark from 6pm on December 29 to midnight January 3 and the carpark in front of the AOT Phuket office from 6pm on December 29 to midnight January 2, Nitinai said.