2,684 companies close in November; construction sector worst hit
The construction sector suffered the highest casualties among 2,684 companies that went out of business in Thailand in November, according to the Department of Business Development.
The shuttered companies had total registered capital of 9.417 billion baht.
Construction firms accounted for 236 closures or 9% of the total. Second-worst hit was real estate with 108 closures (4%), followed by restaurants with 64 (2%).
Firms with less than 1 million baht in authorised capital accounted for most closures, at 1,935 or 72.09%. Another 611 or 22.77% of those shuttered were firms with 1-5 baht million in capital. A total of 128 shuttered businesses (4.77%) had 5 to 100 million baht, while the remaining 10 closures (0.37%) were of companies with capital of more than 100 million baht.
November also saw 5,773 businesses apply for registration, with capital totalling over 20 billion baht.
The top three sectors for business registration were real estate (492 firms), building construction (486), and restaurants (252), accounting for 9%, 8%, and 4% of registrations, respectively.
Of new registrants, 3,600 companies or 62.36% had capital of less than one million baht, 2,067 (35.81%) had 1-5 million baht, 89 (1.54%) had 5-100 million baht, and 17 (0.29%) had over 100 million baht.
Foreign companies accounted for 50 registrations in November. Foreign investment from January to November rose 74% from the same period last year to 112 billion baht.
The three largest investors were Japan (12 investors adding a total of 1.2 billion baht), Singapore (10 investors adding 307 million baht), and the US (six investors adding 16 million baht).