2,684 companies close in November; construction sector worst hit

The shuttered companies had total registered capital of 9.417 billion baht.

Construction firms accounted for 236 closures or 9% of the total. Second-worst hit was real estate with 108 closures (4%), followed by restaurants with 64 (2%).

Firms with less than 1 million baht in authorised capital accounted for most closures, at 1,935 or 72.09%. Another 611 or 22.77% of those shuttered were firms with 1-5 baht million in capital. A total of 128 shuttered businesses (4.77%) had 5 to 100 million baht, while the remaining 10 closures (0.37%) were of companies with capital of more than 100 million baht.