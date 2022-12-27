New Zealand tourist dies while taking selfie over ‘death railway’

Sai Yok Police Station was alerted at 11.50am that a foreign tourist had died after falling about 10 metres from a train to the ground below the death railway at Krasae Cave in Sai Yok district.

The tourist was identified as Patrick Ward, 45.

His fall was captured on video by a tourist in the area. The victim was seen falling on his back out of the train in the short video clip.

Since there is no ladder or other way to climb down in that area, rescuers had to create a makeshift pulley system to lower themselves and pull the body out.