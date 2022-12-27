Japan top destination as Thais travel overseas during New Year break

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) puts this surge in international travel on the lifting of Covid-related restrictions for the first time in three years. Japan is also a favourite destination for Thais because it has lifted visa requirements and there are more direct flights to the country.

The number of Thais travelling overseas has jumped from approximately 28,000 people per day from October 1-November 31 to 33,400 daily since December 21, TAT governor Yutthasak Supasorn said, citing statistics from the Immigration Bureau.

“According to Booking .com, Japan is most popular among Thais with the most hotel bookings, followed by bookings in South Korea, Singapore and Laos,” Yutthasak said, adding that this exodus may affect domestic tourism.