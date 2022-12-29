Fugitive Thai politician owned Cambodian casino where fire killed 10

A blaze erupted at Grand Diamond City Hotel on Wednesday night, killing at least 10 people and injuring another 30.

The blaze erupted in the 355-room hotel casino at about 11.30pm after a gas tank exploded. The blaze continued into Thursday morning. Cambodian police said the fire was under control before noon today.

Cambodian media said several guests had climbed to the rooftop to escape the blaze. They were expecting Cambodian authorities to rescue them with cranes, but as the flames approached and no rescue cranes arrived, they leapt to the ground. At least two of them died, while the rest suffered broken legs, the reports said.