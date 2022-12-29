Deadly clashes continue between Myanmar troops and Karen rebels near Thai border

Reports said many people were killed and injured in the armed clashes that have continued for over two weeks in a battle for the control of Kawkareik, a town in Myanmar’s Karen State.

The exact number of casualties could not be independently confirmed.

Kawkareik sits on the road to a major border crossing at Mae Sot district, Tak province, in western Thailand.

More than 1,000 resistance fighters from Division 6 of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and the People's Defence Force (PDF) attacked military bases around Kawkareik, killing and injuring many junta troops, reports said.