Daughter jailed for 20 years for stealing THB 250 million from mother’s bank accounts

Mawadee Sriwirat was found guilty of colluding to falsify documents to siphon money from the bank accounts of her mother, Huai.

The lawsuit, filed in 2019, said that Mawadee and four staff of Kasikorn Bank colluded in the crime.

While her mother was seriously ill, Mawadee was accused of changing the conditions of withdrawing money from Huai’s accounts at two bank branches with the help of bank staff, according to the lawsuit.

Instead of requiring a signature, Mawadee and her accomplices changed the process so that only a thumbprint was required.