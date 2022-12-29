Four Chinese citizens arrested for allegedly selling pirated Starbucks products

The suspects were arrested at a warehouse located in a luxury housing estate in Watcharapol area and an unnamed shop in Khlong Thom Market. Police confiscated 10,000 counterfeit tumblers and mugs, as well as sales records and parcel boxes worth 5 million baht.

The suspects were charged with “having in possession for distribution goods bearing a counterfeit trademark or imitated trademark in order to mislead the public”, the police’s Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) said.