540 motorists caught short as Thailand enforces new point system

Offences like speeding, riding a motorbike without a helmet, not wearing a seat belt, not slowing down at a crossing or using the mobile phone while driving will cost drivers one point each, he said.

Disobeying traffic signals, like jumping the red light, can cost two points, while fleeing the scene of an accident can cost three points and drunk driving or driving under the influence of drugs can cost drivers four points.

Once all 12 points are exhausted, the driver’s licence will be suspended. Three suspensions in three years will result in the revocation of the licence.