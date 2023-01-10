540 motorists caught short as Thailand enforces new point system
The first day of the new point system on Monday saw 540 motorists getting their points cut mostly for not paying their annual vehicle registration fees in time.
Pol Maj-General Artchayon Kraithong, spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, said most motorists lost one point, though 68 were penalised with a cut of two points.
Artchayon said the top three violations were:
• Driving without proof of paying annual registration fee: 233 motorists
• Driving without a licence plate: 81 motorists
• Violating speed limit: 63 motorists
Artchayon said deputy National Police chief Pol General Roi Ingkhapairoj has been tasked with leading the enforcement of the point system by cooperating with the Land Transport Department, Krung Thai Bank and National Telecom to apply the online Police Ticket Management system to record traffic violations, resulting in point deduction.
The point system aims to encourage motorists to have more discipline and avoid violating the law repeatedly, the spokesman added.
Offences like speeding, riding a motorbike without a helmet, not wearing a seat belt, not slowing down at a crossing or using the mobile phone while driving will cost drivers one point each, he said.
Disobeying traffic signals, like jumping the red light, can cost two points, while fleeing the scene of an accident can cost three points and drunk driving or driving under the influence of drugs can cost drivers four points.
Once all 12 points are exhausted, the driver’s licence will be suspended. Three suspensions in three years will result in the revocation of the licence.