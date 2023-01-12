Smuggled pork disposal is biggest in Thai history, officials say

In a sign of how seriously officials are taking pork smuggling, Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on attended the disposal at the centre for the research and development of animal feed in Phetchaburi’s Cha-am district.

Chalermchai said the pork and offal had been seized by authorities after being smuggled or imported illegally into Thailand.

The smuggled pork is a danger to consumers and farmers, the minister said. Because it is not inspected, the meat can carry diseases, while its cheaper price can depress the income of farmers.