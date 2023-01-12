Pet industry sitting on a gold mine as nearly 50% of Thais don’t want children: survey

The report defines "petsumers" as a new type of customers who are willing to pay as long as it can pamper their pets. The term has been introduced to assist marketers in pleasing high-spending pet lovers.

The findings, made public on Wednesday, are part of a survey of Thailand's pet business trend, which is booming since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pacharapun Thiensiri, a CMMU student and the study team leader, revealed that 49% of the sample group considered their pets to be surrogate children, a practice known as pet parenting, followed by pet prestige for social status (34%), and pet healing (18%).

Dogs continue to be the most popular pet, preferred by 40.4%, followed by cats (37.1%) and other exotic animals (22.6%).

Additionally, 39.3% of respondents are willing to spend an average of 10,000 to 20,000 baht per pet annually.

This corresponds to the dog-cat registration database's domestication rate in Thailand, which has increased significantly year after year.

He said that the average annual cost of caring for a puppy is 14,200 baht per animal for both dogs and cats. Bathing and haircutting are the most frequently used services by pet owners, accounting for up to 61% of all services.

"The study aimed to understand more petlovers' behaviour in depth so that marketers can communicate with and win the hearts of these consumers," Pacharapun explained.