Kazakhstan and Thailand mark three decades of ties with tree planting

The Kazakh-Thai Alliance, with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Thailand, organised the tree-planting event on Wednesday (January 11). The event was attended by Kazakhstan's Ambassador Arman Issetov and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, as well as other guests.

They included Warawoot Pongprapapant from Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Professor Kanchanaratt Leevirojana, president of the Thai-Kazakh Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Senate, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden director Kampol Tansajja, Banpu Power chairman Assoc Prof Naris Chaiyasoot, Dusit Thani Group CEO Suphajee Suthumpun, and Index Creative Village Group founder and CEO Kreingkrai Kanjanapokin.

The event aimed to support the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s “green city” initiative.

Kazakhstan, which was previously a part of the Soviet Union, and Thailand established diplomatic relations in 1992, shortly after the dissolution of the USSR.

