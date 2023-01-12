Kazakhstan and Thailand mark three decades of ties with tree planting
Thailand and Kazakhstan celebrated 30 years of diplomatic ties with a tree-planting event in Bangkok’s Benjakitti Park.
The Kazakh-Thai Alliance, with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Thailand, organised the tree-planting event on Wednesday (January 11). The event was attended by Kazakhstan's Ambassador Arman Issetov and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, as well as other guests.
They included Warawoot Pongprapapant from Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Professor Kanchanaratt Leevirojana, president of the Thai-Kazakh Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Senate, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden director Kampol Tansajja, Banpu Power chairman Assoc Prof Naris Chaiyasoot, Dusit Thani Group CEO Suphajee Suthumpun, and Index Creative Village Group founder and CEO Kreingkrai Kanjanapokin.
The event aimed to support the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s “green city” initiative.
Kazakhstan, which was previously a part of the Soviet Union, and Thailand established diplomatic relations in 1992, shortly after the dissolution of the USSR.
Thailand has its embassy in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana and an honorary consulate in Almaty, which is the Central Asian nation’s largest city, while Kazakhstan has its embassy in Bangkok and an honorary consulate in Chonburi province.
Kazakhstan, located mainly in Central Asia and partly in Eastern Europe, borders Russia to the north and west, China to the east, Kyrgyzstan to the southeast, Uzbekistan to the south, and Turkmenistan to the southwest, with a coastline along the Caspian Sea.
In recognition of the 30th anniversary of bilateral ties, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Thailand’s Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai exchanged congratulatory letters, according to the Kazakh Embassy.
“For 30 years, the two states have been developing mutually advantageous collaboration in view of their common interests in the fields of security, trade, tourism, culture and education,” the embassy said.
Numerous joint events have been organised through state bodies, parliaments, business groups, and scientific, educational, and cultural centres, its press release said.
Kazakhstan and Thailand also maintain good cooperation under the United Nations, Conference for Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the Asian Cooperation Dialogue, and other international platforms. Thai representatives have taken part in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, supporting Kazakhstan's initiatives to consolidate mutual respect and tolerance between followers of various denominations.
“Sharing similar geopolitical characteristics as natural transit hubs in Asia, Kazakhstan and Thailand remain committed to further progress of the bilateral cooperation,” the Kazakh Embassy said.