Phuket governor drums up support for bid to host 2028 expo

Narong explained that the economic diversification strategy would ensure that the province could better cope with climate change, pandemics and the disruptions inherent in the development of new technology.

Currently, 95% of the province’s revenue is generated by tourism, the governor said. The new development plan not only diversifies the economy but also aligns with His Majesty King Bhumibol the Great's Sufficiency Economy.

Phuket’s long-term development strategy makes it a fitting place to inspire and foster the positive changes necessary to create a sustainable future, Narong added.

"The expo is not only for the future of people in Phuket, but also the world," he said.