Pretending to be Prayut on National Children’s Day

Children’s Day in Thailand falls on the second Saturday of January every year.

The PM’s office on the second floor of Government House’s Thai Khu Fah building was opened at 8am on Saturday to let children in, so they could pretend at being the prime minister.

The first child to sit at Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s desk this year was Chotika “Kubkib” Mangmee, a third-grader from Wat Ratcha Singkhon School in Bangkok’s Bang Kho Laem district.

Young Chotika said the prospect of visiting the PM’s office was so exciting that she had woken up at 5am to arrive at Government House with her grandmother at 6am.

She added that she is a great fan of Prayut and wanted to take a selfie with him.

The PM was not present at Government House, which has been transformed into a wonderland for children featuring large dinosaur models and vintage cars. The event, which will wrap up at 3pm today, also includes booths set up by state agencies inside the compound.