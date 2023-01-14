Bangkok beware! Heavy PM2.5 pollution expected next week

The city administration’s Environmental Office said on Saturday that the lack of wind and breeze in Bangkok essentially traps the pollution within the city.

The areas expected to be hit by high accumulation of PM2.5 are downtown Bangkok and the northern and southern zones of Thon Buri to the west of the city, the office warned. The unit comes under the jurisdiction of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

PM2.5 is fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter and can be hazardous to people with lung and respiratory problems. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the annual average level of PM2.5 should not exceed 5 micrograms per cubic metre of air (μg/m3).