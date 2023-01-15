Cool temperatures in most of Thailand forecast for next week
A high-pressure system from China and the South China Sea will bring cold, strong winds to upper Thailand, pulling the temperature down by several degrees for most of next week.
“The temperature will drop by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in the Northeast,” the Thai Meteorological Department said on Sunday. Temperatures in the North, East and Central regions, including Greater Bangkok will drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, isolated heavy rain has been forecast for the South as the northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the South will strengthen. Flash floods and runoffs have also been predicted, while waves in the upper Gulf are expected to be about 2 metres high and higher in thundershowers.
“In the lower part of the Gulf, the waves will be 2-3 metres high and higher during thundershowers,” the department said.
People along the east coast of the South of Thailand have also been warned of inshore surges.
“Ships in both the Gulf and Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and small boats should stay ashore,” the department added.
Related stories: