8 injured as treat-filled helicopter gets dangerously close at Chanthaburi Children’s Day event
Eight people, five of them children, were injured when a tent in Chanthaburi’s Muang Tha Chang subdistrict collapsed under the rotor downwash of a helicopter that got too close.
The accident happened when a navy helicopter arrived to scatter flowers and treats during the National Children’s Day event on Saturday.
“Eight people were sent to hospital for treatment and six of them have been discharged,” Muang Tha Chang Subdistrict Municipality Office told the press on Saturday afternoon.
The office apologised for the accident, as did the Royal Thai Navy.
Navy officials also visited the victims and handed them compensation. The local authorities have been advised to monitor the victims’ condition closely.
