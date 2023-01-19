Icon Siam marks Chinese New Year with Thailand’s longest lantern dragon

The lantern dragon is a collaboration between the Stamford Dragon Lion Arts and Cultural Troupe of Singapore and Thailand’s Kungpak Dragon and Lion Dance Sports Club.

Icon Siam’s “Eternal Prosperity Chinese New Year 2023” festival, which started on Wednesday and runs until next Tuesday (January 24), marks the advent of the lunar Year of the Rabbit.

A highlight of this year’s festival is the “Glorious Lantern Dragon” show, which is meant to symbolise prosperity, heavenly blessing, and happiness throughout the new year.

There are also cultural Chinese performances that are supposed to bring luck, wealth, happiness and prosperity, in addition to appearances by Thai actors and singers.

