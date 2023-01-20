Elderly woman awarded 207 million baht in damages for theft from her bank accounts

Huai Sriwirat, 83, filed her case with the court in November 2019, accusing the bank, four of its employees, and her second child – Mawadee Sriwirat – of falsifying documents to transfer money from her bank accounts.

In December, the Phra Khanong Criminal Court sentenced Mawadee to 20 years in prison and fined her 123 million baht for falsifying documents to steal more than 250 million baht from her mother.

Mawadee, 56, was found guilty of colluding to falsify documents to siphon money from Huai’s bank accounts. While her mother was seriously ill, Mawadee changed the conditions of withdrawing money from Huai’s accounts at two bank branches with the help of bank staff, according to the lawsuit.

