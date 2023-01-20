450,000 borrowers turn to govt debt-relief scheme for help

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Friday that most of these debts stemmed from credit card spending, personal loans and home mortgages, among others.

He said this debt-relief scheme was started last year as part of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s policy.

Arkhom said the objective of the scheme is to “improve the debt structure” by refinancing or reducing the repayment set-up, not forgiving the debt.

