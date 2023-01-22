Confidence in police plunges amidst policing scandals, survey finds
Most Thais lack confidence in the police, and less than 10% say they have plenty of confidence in them, according to a survey published on Sunday.
The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration from January 18 to 20 – amidst high-profile scandals involving Thai police.
The institute said 1,310 people aged 18 and above responded to the survey nationwide. They represent a range of income and educational backgrounds, the institute said. It released the following summary of the survey:
Do you have confidence in the police?
- 39.01% Little
- 26.72% None
- 25.34% Some
- 8.93% Plenty
How frightened of crime are you?
- 35.65% Moderately frightened
- 33.51% Very frightened
- 17.63% Not very frightened
- 13.21% Not frightened
What crimes are you most frightened of?
- 40.46% Cyber crimes
- 24.66% Narcotics
- 15.27% Murders
- 9.00% Scams
- 5.42% Sexual assault
- 5.19% Robberies
Have you used police services over the past year?
- 80.23% No
- 19.77% Yes
The 259 respondents who used police services over the past year were asked: Were you satisfied with the services?
- 34.75% Moderately satisfied
- 22.78% Strongly satisfied
- 22.01% Moderately unsatisfied
- 20.46% Unsatisfied
What is your favourite police division?
- 29.08% Crime investigation
- 27.02% Traffic management
- 22.06% Crime prevention and suppression
- 12.83% None
- 9.01% General inquiries
What characteristics should a good police officer have?
- 37.18% Ethics and transparency
- 25.73% Fast action without discrimination
- 17.86% Good behaviour
- 11.53% Strict law enforcement
- 3.74% Control their emotions and deal effectively with situations
- 2.05% Have knowledge and skills
- 1.91% Show leadership and be a good role model
Related stories: