background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
WEDNESDAY, February 08, 2023
nationthailand
Confidence in police plunges amidst policing scandals, survey finds

Confidence in police plunges amidst policing scandals, survey finds

SUNDAY, January 22, 2023

Most Thais lack confidence in the police, and less than 10% say they have plenty of confidence in them, according to a survey published on Sunday.

The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration from January 18 to 20 – amidst high-profile scandals involving Thai police.

The institute said 1,310 people aged 18 and above responded to the survey nationwide. They represent a range of income and educational backgrounds, the institute said. It released the following summary of the survey:

Do you have confidence in the police?

  • 39.01% Little
  • 26.72% None
  • 25.34% Some
  • 8.93% Plenty

How frightened of crime are you?

  • 35.65% Moderately frightened
  • 33.51% Very frightened
  • 17.63% Not very frightened
  • 13.21% Not frightened

What crimes are you most frightened of?

  • 40.46% Cyber crimes
  • 24.66% Narcotics
  • 15.27% Murders
  • 9.00% Scams
  • 5.42% Sexual assault
  • 5.19% Robberies

Have you used police services over the past year?

  • 80.23% No
  • 19.77% Yes

The 259 respondents who used police services over the past year were asked: Were you satisfied with the services?

  • 34.75% Moderately satisfied
  • 22.78% Strongly satisfied
  • 22.01% Moderately unsatisfied
  • 20.46% Unsatisfied

What is your favourite police division?

  • 29.08% Crime investigation
  • 27.02% Traffic management
  • 22.06% Crime prevention and suppression
  • 12.83% None
  • 9.01% General inquiries

What characteristics should a good police officer have?

  • 37.18% Ethics and transparency
  • 25.73% Fast action without discrimination
  • 17.86% Good behaviour
  • 11.53% Strict law enforcement
  • 3.74% Control their emotions and deal effectively with situations
  • 2.05% Have knowledge and skills
  • 1.91% Show leadership and be a good role model

Related stories:

TAGS
PoliceConfidenceNida pollThais
RELATED
nationthailand