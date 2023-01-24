Air quality plummets in Bangkok, will worsen on Friday, Saturday

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Monday that the air quality is bad because this is the cool season and there is little air circulation.

Hence, he said, people should wear a facemask, avoid outdoor exercise between 4 and 5am and check the air quality before stepping outdoors.

“The BMA is doing its best to eliminate the cause of air pollution, like reducing smoke from cars and factories,” he said.

He added that the BMA will also call on nearby provinces to take proactive steps in tackling air pollution.

The state of PM2.5 pollution can be monitored via bangkokairquality.com, the Bangkok Environment Department, Air Quality and Noise Management Division, the BMA Facebook page or the AirBKK smartphone application.

