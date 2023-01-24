Motorists will face 4,000-baht fine and point deduction for failing to stop at pedestrian crossing

Before driving through a zebra crossing, drivers must stop for three metres and wait for pedestrians to cross over a road.

Motorists must strictly abide by the traffic rules such as following a traffic light signal.

A loss of all 12 points will contribute to a 90-day suspension of a driving licence. Motorists who drive while their licence gets suspended will be charged with a maximum of 10,000 baht or/and will face up to three months in prison.

If drivers receive their third suspensions within three years, their licences will be invalidated for more than 90 days. However, the fourth suspension will result in driving licence revocation.