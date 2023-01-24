Son admitted to hospital after punishment at boarding school, mother alleges

The allegation was posted on a Facebook page "Yak Dung Diew Jud Hai" Part 5.2 (If you want fame, we’ll provide) on Monday.

The post alleged that the boy, who studied at a boarding school in Rue Soh district, was punished by an official in charge of the boarding house, who was not a teacher.

The post alleged that the boy was forced to do 300 squats on January 30 and he could not walk and suffered from kidney problem and could not urinate.