Son admitted to hospital after punishment at boarding school, mother alleges
A mother has alleged that her third-grader son was punished by a boarding school in Narathiwat province to do 300 squats until he became ill and had to be admitted to hospital.
The allegation was posted on a Facebook page "Yak Dung Diew Jud Hai" Part 5.2 (If you want fame, we’ll provide) on Monday.
The post alleged that the boy, who studied at a boarding school in Rue Soh district, was punished by an official in charge of the boarding house, who was not a teacher.
The post alleged that the boy was forced to do 300 squats on January 30 and he could not walk and suffered from kidney problem and could not urinate.
The name of the school and the boy were withheld.
The mother, Nimuranee, 33, filed a complaint with Rue Soh Police Station on Monday.
A relative of the family later commented on the post that the official in charge of the boarding house had admitted to forcing her son to do 300 squats.