Surachate to wrap up probe against 80 immigration police on Monday

Deputy National Police chief General Surachate Hakparn said on Tuesday that the case should be wrapped up by next Monday and handed over to the top inspector general to take disciplinary action. He added that all 80 officers have been summoned to testify and that he will meet the investigation team next Monday to wrap up the case. He said the investigation is more than 90% complete.

Surachate, who is also known as Big Joke, led the Immigration Bureau until 2019 before he was suddenly transferred to the civilian post of adviser at the PM’s Office. He was reinstated to the police force in March 2021.

Last week, Surachate said that the 80 suspects, including three generals who were his former classmates from the police academy, were summoned to hear charges. The charges included malfeasance and demanding bribes.