Cabinet approves THB7.5 billion budget for four more months of power subsidy
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a budget of 7.5 billion baht as subsidy for household use of electricity for four more months.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the subsidy would be given to household users of electricity from January to April.
A household must not use more than 300 units of electricity to be eligible for the subsidy, he added.
The subsidy will be granted to users of electricity from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority and the Provincial Electricity Authority. Families under welfare of the Royal Thai Navy will also be eligible.
Anucha said the subsidy would be provided in two rates:
- A subsidy of 92.04 satang per unit will be given (100 satang equals one baht) to those using no more than 150 units.
- A subsidy of 67.04 satang per unit will be given to those who use more than 150 units but not more than 300 units.
The spokesman said the government expected 19.66 million families to avail of the subsidy at a total cost of about 1.868 billion baht per month.
He said so far, the Cabinet had provided total subsidy of 18.353 billion baht for electricity use to households.
On April 19 last year, the Cabinet had approved a budget of 1.724 billion baht to provide subsidy for power use from May to August and on September 13, another 9.128 billion baht was approved for subsidising power bills from September to December, Anucha said.