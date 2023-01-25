Sustainable development is main focus of Thai Children’s Day event at UNESCAP

Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok also attended the event and gave a keynote speech on the same topic.

In her opening remarks, Eksiri emphasised the important role of youth in promoting sustainable development and accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She highlighted that SDGs are closely linked to the daily lives of youth in various dimensions and encouraged young people to be involved in Thailand’s implementation of SDGs, especially during the Decade of Action where the international community must achieve these Goals by 2030.

Eksiri also commented on one of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ initiatives to promote youth participation in multilateral diplomacy by selecting representatives of the Thai youth to join Thailand’s official delegation at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Sabharwal reaffirmed the commitments of the 21 agencies of the UN Country Team (UNCT) in working closely with the Royal Thai Government. She also added that the initial idea for today’s event came directly from young people she met last year. She commended Thailand’s efforts in promoting sustainable development and achieving SDGs through its home-grown approaches including the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) and the Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model (BCG).