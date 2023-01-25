Phuket blasts Covid gloom with 2.6-billion-baht Chinese New Year weekend

Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) director for Phuket, confirmed accommodation and attractions on the island were doing brisk business.

"Phuket's hotel occupancy rate on January 21-22 was 71.96%," she said, adding that Phuket Airport saw 121 flights over the weekend.

The province's local Chinese New Year festival continues this weekend, while traditional lanterns will light up the Old Town and Limelight Avenue mall until February 5.

