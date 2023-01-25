Thai cat with ‘diamond’ eye goes viral on TikTok ahead of lottery

Many Thais believe that a cat with a diamond-coloured eye will result in diamonds being given to its owner. This belief was depicted in the 1972 Thai film "Cat's Eye Diamond".

However, what Thais refer to as a diamond eye in a cat is usually caused by glaucoma, not luck.

