Theft of life-saving machines latest scandal for Thai police

Spokesman Maj-General Artchayon Kraithong said 27 out of the 262 defibrillators received for installation throughout Bangkok have been stolen. The stolen machines are worth 1.8 million baht.

He admitted the AED machines had been stolen after media reports said they were being sold online.

The spokesman told a press conference that the Royal Thai Police signed a memorandum of understanding with the Thai Red Cross on August 25 last year to receive 262 AED machines from the charity for installation throughout the capital.