Covid hospitalisations, deaths drop sharply in 3rd week of Jan

A total of 627 people were hospitalised with severe Covid symptoms from January 15-21, an average of 90 per day. This was lower than the 969 hospitalised from January 8-14, averaging 138 patients per day.

So far this year, 2,593 people have been admitted to hospital for Covid-19 symptoms.

The third week of this year also saw 44 deaths from Covid, or about six per day, compared to 65 deaths in the second week, or about nine per day.

So far this year, 167 people have died from Covid-19.

The DDC said 277 Covid patients are currently being treated for lung infections and 178 are on ventilators.

Eight foreign arrivals tested positive between January 8 and 21. One was hospitalised while the rest had mild or no symptoms. Three of the infected were Chinese while the rest came from Myanmar, Cambodia, Japan, Britain, and South Korea.

The Omicron BA.2.75 subvariant is currently the dominant strain in Thailand, accounting for 86% of infections, the DDC said. Strains found abroad are responsible for the remaining infections.

“People are advised to continue protecting their health against Covid-19 by wearing face masks in public, washing their hands regularly, and taking an ATK test immediately if they have symptoms of fever, coughing, runny nose, or lose their sense of smell or taste,” said DDC director-general Thares Krainairawiwong.

For information or assistance, contact the DDC hotline on 1422.