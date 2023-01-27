Eastern Aviation City expected to generate THB300 bn in revenue

The projects are expected to deliver returns of over 300 billion baht in the first five years of operation, a senior government official said on Friday.

Deputy government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said on Friday that during the first five years, about 62 billion baht was expected in tax revenue, in addition to creating about 15,600 new jobs per year.

The project covers an area of 6,500 rai (1,040 hectares) in the eastern seaboard province’s Ban Chang district and requires an investment of 290 billion baht in the form of a public-private partnership, she said.

Tipanan said that the project contractors and the Royal Thai Navy, which oversees the airport area, had signed a joint use agreement late last month after the project’s environmental health impact assessment report was endorsed by the Cabinet.