Sweet taste of success as Thai-Hokkaido food firms match up at IconSiam

The aim of the event was to introduce quality ingredients catering to Thais’ growing love for Japanese cuisine.

Participants tried new food and beverage, while exchanging business cards to expand their opportunities.

Ambassador Nishida Kazuya said Thailand is an important market for Japanese food, adding that between 2021 and 2022 as many as 915 new Japanese restaurants were opened in Thailand, bringing the total up to 5,325 – the highest ever.

This also demonstrates that the Covid-19 crisis has had no effect on Thai demand for Japanese food, he said.

Tsuchiya Shunsuke, Hokkaido’s vice governor, said he was delighted by the business-matching event, which is being held for the first time in three years.

Though business could be conducted via virtual contact during the Covid-19 crisis, it has always been preferable to meet in person and experience the true taste of Hokkaido, he said.

He added that the Hokkaido prefecture intends to hold similar business meetings to strengthen trade ties with Thailand and other countries.