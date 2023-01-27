Prachin Buri plantations raided by 80 wild elephants looking for food

A section of Ban Na Yao Road was closed to traffic, as a large group of administrative officials and military officers attempted to chase the elephants back to the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, from where the animals had escaped.

Sapthawee Kulsaree, chief executive of the Tha Kradan Tambon Administrative Organisation in Chachoengsao, said that failure to push the elephants back would result in damage to plantations.

The wildlife sanctuary covers an area of 1,030 square kilometres spanning five provinces – Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Chonburi.

