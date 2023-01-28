Top cop calls for transparent probe into claim police extorted cash from Taiwanese actress

“National Police Chief General Damrongsak Kittiprapas has ordered a thorough investigation into the case,” police spokesperson Maj-General Archayon Kraithong said on Saturday.

Damrongsak also instructed Metropolitan Police Bureau chief Lt-General Thiti Saengsawang to send a team from its Investigation, Detection and Management Branch to collect additional evidence from where the incident took place, said Archayon.

The explosive allegations were first made by actress An Yu-Qing, also known as Charlene An, in Taiwanese media on January 7, shortly after returning from a vacation in Bangkok. The explosive allegations were first reported in Thai media earlier this week. They are now the subject of graphic reports in media throughout the region.

She said police stopped a taxi she was sharing with friends at a checkpoint near the Chinese Embassy on Ratchadaphisek Road on the night of January 4.

Police detained them for two hours before eventually releasing them after receiving a payment of 27,000 baht, she told several news outlets in Taiwan. An also posted messages about the incident on her numerous social media pages, which have several hundred thousand followers each.

The police must make sure that the investigation is transparent and based on solid and thorough evidence, Archayon said. “If any officers involved are found to be guilty, they will face absolute disciplinary and legal action,” Archayon quoted the police chief as saying.