Nothing happened to back Taiwanese actress’s extortion claim, says cabbie

Taiwanese actress Charlene An (An Yu-Qing) said she and her friends were victims of a police shakedown early this month while holidaying in Bangkok.

She said police stopped their taxi at a checkpoint near the Chinese Embassy on Ratchadaphisek Road on the night of January 4 and detained them for two hours before eventually releasing them for a payment of 27,000 baht.

The cabbie, meanwhile, said police usually stop him near the Chinese Embassy for inspection.

“The police asked the Taiwanese tourists to get off the taxi before conducting an inspection,” he said. “However, the tourists became frustrated, especially this woman.”