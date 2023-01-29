Tennis player wanted over fatal road accident quits Thai national team
A 16-year-old tennis player, who faces charges over a fatal road accident, has given up his chance of joining the Thailand national team.
The Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand (LTAT) posted the player’s resignation letter on Facebook.
The letter, addressed to the association’s president, said the player wanted to resign as member of the national team.
The player also asked LTAT to find a replacement but did not specify the reason behind his decision to quit.
The LTAT Facebook post viral, drawing 10,000 reactions and 3,100 shares as of Sunday morning.
The resignation comes after many netizens aired their dissatisfaction with LTAT for choosing a tennis player who is wanted for killing a 24-year-old man in a road accident in Nakhon Ratchasima on October 1 last year.
Many netizens also pointed out that it was not fair to let the tennis player lead a normal life when another family grieves the loss of their son.
Legal action is being taken, while the tennis player’s family has already provided compensation to the victim’s family.
Related stories:
Swede dies in motorbike crash just 5 days after meeting Thai girlfriend
317 killed, over 2,400 injured on Thai roads during New Year break
New Year holiday death toll at 282 after six of ‘7 dangerous days’