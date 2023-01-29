Tennis player wanted over fatal road accident quits Thai national team

The resignation comes after many netizens aired their dissatisfaction with LTAT for choosing a tennis player who is wanted for killing a 24-year-old man in a road accident in Nakhon Ratchasima on October 1 last year.

Many netizens also pointed out that it was not fair to let the tennis player lead a normal life when another family grieves the loss of their son.

Legal action is being taken, while the tennis player’s family has already provided compensation to the victim’s family.

