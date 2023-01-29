Tennis stars explore Thai culture ahead of tournament

Along with giving fans the opportunity to watch live tennis matches, the tournament is also an opportunity to promote tourism in Thailand, said Suwat Liptapanlop, honorary president of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand.

The tournament's organisers are using the event to promote Thai art, culture, sport and music, Suwat said.

Hua Hin district is well-known among Muay Thai fans because Thailand's first world boxing champion, Pone Kingpetch, was born there, he added.

“Celebrities, such as actors, singers or athletes, can help promote Thailand’s soft power because they have fans worldwide,” Suwat said.

He said he hoped Thailand would attract 25 million foreign visitors this year, compared to 12 million last year.

“If we promote Thailand as a host country for international events, such as sports competitions and concerts, it will help attract visitors from around the world to visit here,” Suwat said.