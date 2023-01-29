Tennis stars explore Thai culture ahead of tournament
Five tennis stars participated in a range of cultural activities in the resort town of Hua Hin on Saturday ahead of the upcoming 2023 Thailand Open tournament.
The activities at Bluport mall included painting eco-friendly clothing, a gallery visit, and Muay Thai lessons.
Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska joined Anna Karolína Schmiedlová from Slovakia and Katie Boulter from the United Kingdom in an event to promote environmentally friendly clothing. The three painted attire to encourage consumers to pay more attention to the environmental impact of their fashion choices.
They also visited The Gallery Hua Hin museum on the mall’s second floor.
Tamara Zidanšek from Slovenia and Japan`s Nao Hibino studied Muay Thai at The Legend Arena Hua Hin.
All five will participate in the 2023 Thailand Open at True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. The tournament starts on January 30 and runs till February 5.
Related stories:
Tennis player wanted over fatal road accident quits Thai national team
Federer's emotional grand finale ends in defeat
Federer to retire from the sport after next week's Laver Cup
Along with giving fans the opportunity to watch live tennis matches, the tournament is also an opportunity to promote tourism in Thailand, said Suwat Liptapanlop, honorary president of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand.
The tournament's organisers are using the event to promote Thai art, culture, sport and music, Suwat said.
Hua Hin district is well-known among Muay Thai fans because Thailand's first world boxing champion, Pone Kingpetch, was born there, he added.
“Celebrities, such as actors, singers or athletes, can help promote Thailand’s soft power because they have fans worldwide,” Suwat said.
He said he hoped Thailand would attract 25 million foreign visitors this year, compared to 12 million last year.
“If we promote Thailand as a host country for international events, such as sports competitions and concerts, it will help attract visitors from around the world to visit here,” Suwat said.