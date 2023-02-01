Lawyer confirms possessing a vape in Thailand is illegal, can lead to jail

The warning was issued by lawyer Ronnarong Kaewpetch, who often comments on hot issues via Facebook and TV, following public confusion after Bangkok police allegedly took a bribe from a Taiwanese actress to turn a blind eye to her vaper.

Two police captains and five sergeants from Huay Kwang station are facing disciplinary and criminal charges after detaining actress Charlene An for carrying a vaper on January 5 and then letting her go in exchange for 27,000 baht.

Thai social media users expressed confusion over why police detained the Taiwanese actress when vaping devices are widely available and used in Thailand.