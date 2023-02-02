Timeline of the Taiwanese actress ‘extortion’ scandal

January 27: The Taiwanese actress posts on Instagram to deny the police claim that she was drunk during the incident.

MPC Division 1 commander Attaporn Wongsiripreeda meets with Huai Khwang police station chief Yingyos for almost two hours of talks.

The Grab taxi driver who picked the Taiwanese tourist group backs police claims that the actress was drunk.

The 40-year-old driver says video taken from his Grab taxi has been deleted, adding that he has handed the memory card to police. He says he did not notice the actress's vaping device.

January 28: Police say footage from a CCTV camera close to the Chinese Embassy shows the actress's group was at the checkpoint for only 47 minutes, not two hours as she claimed.

National police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas orders investigators to seek clear evidence, adding he will treat all parties fairly.

January 29: MPB deputy commissioner Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek says police have interrogated about a dozen witnesses, including the seven policemen at the checkpoint, the driver of the Grab taxi, the taxi driver who delivered the Taiwanese tourists to a hotel, and witnesses at the entertainment venue they visited before the incident.

He says there is no evidence that the policemen asked the actress for payment but adds they would be punished if found guilty.

January 30: Whistleblowing former politician and massage parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit says he has evidence that Thai police did indeed extort money from the Taiwanese actress and her group.

He claims that police deleted footage from the Chinese Embassy's CCTV cameras and police body cameras and persuaded the Grab taxi driver to say the actress was drunk.

National police chief Damrongsak transfers Huai Khwang police station chief immediately, after one of the seven policemen reportedly confesses they extorted money from the actress.

Damrongsak apologises to the actress for the incident, while MPB chief Gen Thiti Saengsawang says he will meet with Charlene An to seek the truth.

Chuwit says it was a Singaporean member of the group, not the actress, who paid police at the checkpoint. He says the Singaporean will fly to Thailand to clarify the issue.

January 31: The seven policemen are transferred and charged with dereliction of duty on the orders of MPC Division 1 commander Attaporn.

He says the policemen had found the actress in possession of a vaping device but chose not to confiscate it or arrest her.