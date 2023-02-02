Laos agrees to expedite reopening of border checkpoints between Vientiane and Nong Khai

The Thai Commerce Ministry’s permanent secretary, Keerati Rushchano, said on Thursday that Vientiane's Vice Mayor Phoukhong Bannavong told him during their recent meeting in the Laotian capital.

Keerati asked the Laotian side to expedite the reopening of its four border checkpoints opposite Nong Khai – Tha Dua checkpoint in Vientiane (opposite the Nong Khai Pier), Vientiane’s Nong Da checkpoint (opposite Nong Khai’s Ban Mo), Ban Don Tai checkpoint (opposite Ban Chumpon), and Ban Khok Hae checkpoint (opposite Ban Muang in Nong Khai).

He told the Laotian official that the Thai border checkpoints could be reopened as soon as Vientiane authorities resume operations at their checkpoints.

The eight checkpoints on both sides of the border, which were used as a channel for border trade, have been closed for almost three years since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

