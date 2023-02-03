Thai government allocates THB24 billion for subsidies to boost domestic manufacture of EV batteries

He said that the state subsidy was aimed at helping manufacturers cut their production costs, which in turn would result in cheaper prices for EVs in the domestic market.

The subsidy is part of measures agreed upon by the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee at its first meeting of the year. Among other measures is a reduction in excise tax for EV battery-makers, from 8% to 1%.

The incentives to encourage domestic production of EV battery cells were aimed at creating a complete manufacturing base for EVs in Thailand, said Supattanapong, who also doubles as deputy prime minister.