Titan CEO sues media mogul for libel, seeks US$30 million in damages

Lawyers for Tantai, CEO of Titan Capital Group Holding, filed civil and criminal petitions against Sondhi on charges of libel and violation of the Computer Crime Act at the Bangkok Criminal Court and Civil Court.

The charges against Sondhi stem from recent comments he made on his Sondhi Talk programme.

Tantai’s lawyer, Nitisak Meekhuad, said Sondhi ruined Tantai’s reputation by alleging several times on his talk show that Titan Capital Group Holding and its affiliates laundered money derived from crimes.

Sondhi’s statements subjected Tantai to disdain and hatred, the lawyer said.

