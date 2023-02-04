New Bangkok massage parlour manager held for running unlicensed entertainment venue

However, he was released on a 50,000 bail guarantee and police confirmed on Saturday that no prostitution charges were filed because no evidence of such activity was found during the raid.

Lalisa massage parlour in the Sutthisan area was raided on Friday night.

During the raid, a customer and a “masseuse” were found inside a room, along with a receipt and a basket containing bathing supplies.

Refurbishments are apparently underway at the massage parlour and the only room ready was the one being used, a source said.

The unidentified manager told police during questioning that the customer had been invited by a new “promoter” to try the services, police said.