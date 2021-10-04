Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Massage parlour owner, wanted for 5 years, finally nabbed

Police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division finally arrested the owner of the Nataree massage parlour in Bangkok, five years after being on the run.

The police arrested Prasert “Kolak” Sukkhee, 63, at Bangkok Noi district. The suspect is currently under questioning.

Back in 2016, Huai Khwang police raided and searched the Nataree massage parlour after Nvader, anti-sex trafficking NGO, reported to them.

The police found girls younger than 18 for purposes of prostitution. Prasert was charged for money laundering, having minors perform prostitution, illegally employing young workers under 15, housing illegally working migrants, and illegally operating a massage parlour.

The police will hold an official press conference at 2 PM on Monday.

Related News

Rohingya rescued from human traffickers in Tak

Thailand drops in human trafficking rating to Tier 2 Watchlist

Rohingya trafficking convict Manas dies in prison at 65

 

Massage parlour owner, wanted for 5 years, finally nabbed

Published : October 04, 2021

Related News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Wild elephant transported from fearful Rayong community to sanctuary

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Disability employment fells due to Covid-19

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Cuban envoy checks out world’s most beautiful palm at Nongnooch

Published : Oct 14, 2021

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured in Thailand authorised for World Health Organization Emergency Use

Published : Oct 14, 2021

B.Grimm Power’s Cambodia solar farm project wins “International Finance Award-- IFM Award 2021: Best New Solar PV Project”

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Health Ministry striving to solve flooded-hospital problem

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.