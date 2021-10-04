Massage parlour owner, wanted for 5 years, finally nabbed

Back in 2016, Huai Khwang police raided and searched the Nataree massage parlour after Nvader, anti-sex trafficking NGO, reported to them.

The police found girls younger than 18 for purposes of prostitution. Prasert was charged for money laundering, having minors perform prostitution, illegally employing young workers under 15, housing illegally working migrants, and illegally operating a massage parlour.

The police will hold an official press conference at 2 PM on Monday.