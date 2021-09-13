Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Rohingya rescued from human traffickers in Tak

Police and soldiers rescued 23 Rohingya from a human trafficking ring at two residences in Mae Sot district of Tak on Sunday.

The rescue operation came after they acknowledged that human traffickers had smuggled several Rohingya from the Myanmar border to Thailand.

Officers found 20 Rohingya (16 women and four men) at a residence in Ban Mae Tao Klang community.

Meanwhile, three Rohingya (two women and one man) and Muhammad, a 61-year-old Myanmar suspect, were found at a residence on Islam Bamrung Road.

The suspect pleaded guilty during the investigation, saying that he had provided accommodation to the 23 Rohingya who illegally entered Thailand.

He added that Myanmar human traffickers had sent these Rohingya to the accommodations before sending them to Malaysia.

Rohingya rescued from human traffickers in Tak

Police arrested Muhammad for allegedly allowing immigrants to stay in Thailand and enabling them to escape arrest.

The police then sent him and his properties in dispute to investigation officers.

Related stories:

Rohingya rescued from human traffickers in Tak

Meanwhile, the 23 Rohingya were sent to the provincial immigration office to conduct tests for Covid-19 and classify whether they are victims of human trafficking or not.

"If these Rohingya are victims of human trafficking, the police will investigate further to take legal action against the human traffickers," the police said.

Published : September 13, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.