Rohingya rescued from human traffickers in Tak

The rescue operation came after they acknowledged that human traffickers had smuggled several Rohingya from the Myanmar border to Thailand.

Officers found 20 Rohingya (16 women and four men) at a residence in Ban Mae Tao Klang community.

Meanwhile, three Rohingya (two women and one man) and Muhammad, a 61-year-old Myanmar suspect, were found at a residence on Islam Bamrung Road.

The suspect pleaded guilty during the investigation, saying that he had provided accommodation to the 23 Rohingya who illegally entered Thailand.

He added that Myanmar human traffickers had sent these Rohingya to the accommodations before sending them to Malaysia.