Migrant border arrests in July rise to highest level in 21 years for U.S.

The U.S. Border Patrol made about 200,000 arrests at the southern border in July, marking the busiest month at the border in 21 years and a 12-percent increase over the previous month, according to the latest figures released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
"The number marks a departure from seasonal trends that would typically see fewer migrants attempting the dangerous journey at the peak of the summer heat," reported The Wall Street Journal on Friday.
Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children crossed the border in July, almost equal to the record set this March, while 76,000 parents and children crossed the border together as families, the second-highest total ever and a significant jump from June.
The CBP data only includes the number of arrests and does not account for people who made it across the border without being apprehended, typically single adults in search of work who do not intend to ask for asylum.
"The past six months mark the longest period in recent history that monthly crossings have remained near or above 100,000, an unrelenting pace that has placed a heavy strain on the immigration system and posed one of the largest political challenges" for the U.S. administration so far, said the Journal.
Published : August 14, 2021
By : xinhua
