Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Thailand drops in human trafficking rating to Tier 2 Watchlist

Thailand’s ranking in the world Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report dropped from Tier 2 last year to Tier 2 Watchlist this year, a report from the US State Department published on Thursday showed.

The report pointed out that the economic and social distress generated by the Covid-19 pandemic is a key factor driving trafficking in the world.

“A survey by Europe’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and UN Women highlights that almost 70 per cent of trafficking survivors from 35 countries reported that their financial well-being was heavily impacted by Covid-19, and more than two-thirds attributed a decline in their mental health to government-imposed lockdowns triggering memories of exploitative situations,” the document read.

Thani Saengrat, Foreign Ministry spokesman, said the report was disappointing as it did not reflect the efforts Thailand has been making in dealing with trafficking issues. He added that the government has been monitoring this problem despite the ongoing crisis.

Along with Thailand, the other countries in Tier 2 Watchlist are Aruba, Azerbaijan, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Curaçao, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Haiti, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lesotho, Liberia, Macau, Mali, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Senegal, Saint Maarten, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Published : July 02, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.