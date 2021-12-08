Pinklao massage parlour complex snapped up in 24 hours for THB470 million

The post stated the THB470-million establishment is on a three-rai plot on Arun Amarin Road in Bangkok Noi district and consists of three fully equipped five-storey buildings.

The post added that the business generates a monthly net profit of up to THB6 million, while the licences for the massage parlour and café have been “legally obtained”.

The owner told reporters on Wednesday that the establishment was sold only one day after the announcement was posted. The sale will be completed shortly after specific details are worked out.

He said he decided to sell the money-spinning business as there was no family heir to take over from him.

