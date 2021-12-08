Wed, December 08, 2021

in-focus

Pinklao massage parlour complex snapped up in 24 hours for THB470 million

A well-known “pleasure” massage parlour in Pinklao was bought up within 24 hours after being put up for sale for THB470 million on Tuesday.

The announcement that the complex was for sale went viral on social media immediately after it was posted in a business acquisition group on Facebook.

The post stated the THB470-million establishment is on a three-rai plot on Arun Amarin Road in Bangkok Noi district and consists of three fully equipped five-storey buildings.

The post added that the business generates a monthly net profit of up to THB6 million, while the licences for the massage parlour and café have been “legally obtained”.

The owner told reporters on Wednesday that the establishment was sold only one day after the announcement was posted. The sale will be completed shortly after specific details are worked out.

He said he decided to sell the money-spinning business as there was no family heir to take over from him.

Published : December 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Nation Thailnad
